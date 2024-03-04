Police find almost $200m in ganja, cocaine in Cedros forest

More than a tonne of marijuana found in the forest in Cedros - TTPS

Police discovered more than 1.5 tonnes of marijuana estimated to be worth more than $165.3 million and 13.8 kilogrammes of cocaine estimated at $19.2 million, in a multi-agency exercise done in Cedros on Sunday.

Police said they conducted surveillance of Austin Trace Purmandal Village, Cedros for four days, and based on intelligence gathered, they ventured two miles into a forested area off the street.

During the search, police found 60 bales, each containing 50 blocks of what was described by police as high-grade, Columbian “Creepy” marijuana.

Police carried the drugs out of the forest and took it to the Marabella Police Station where it was weighed at an estimated 1,507 kilogrammes.

Police checked further and found 12 packets of cocaine weighed at 13.8 kilogrammes.

During the search, police said they heard people speaking Spanish in the forest. They gave chase but were unable to catch the suspects because of the terrain. Investigations are ongoing.