No water in Talparo for three weeks

THE EDITOR: We the people of Talparo, especially those living on the Talparo Main Road in close proximity to LP 337, have not received a pipe-borne supply of water for the past three weeks.

Calling WASA's hotline, 800-4420, we would be told that water would be turned on that same day. However, every day we get the same answer, but no water.

The pumping station on Todd’s Station Road needs general maintenance to work efficiently. Some WASA officials need to visit the pumping station to see the deplorable condition that it has since become, with precious water leaking everywhere. We the taxpayers deserve better.

VINCENT BOOKER

via e-mail