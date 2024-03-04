No entry due to incompetence

Football fans unable to get into the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on February 27. - Photo by Jelani Beckles

THE EDITOR: Why am I not surprised at what transpired at the football game at the Hasely Crawford Stadium recently? Many fans were not permitted entry because sufficient fire service officers were not present as per “regulations.”

Now, while I’m all in favour of law and order, something like this can only be described as blatant incompetence. On whose part I can’t say, but the scenario is inexcusable.

It’s a good thing I made no plans to attend and would probably do the same again, even without being “once bitten.” Where have we really reached?

W DOPSON

Woodbrook