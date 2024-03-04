Murder victim's mother: My son was killed for refusing to join a gang

Joy Wynn speaks to the media about the passing of her son Mosi Ross at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on March 4. - Photo by Roger Jacob

The mother of Mosi Ross who was shot dead on Charlotte Street on March 2 believes he was killed because he didn’t want to join a gang.

Police found Ross dead on the ground near East Side Plaza around 9.50 pm on March 2 when they responded to reports of gunshots.

A TT Defence Force officer was also shot in the leg during the incident and was taken to hospital.

Ross’ mother Joy Wynn, speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on March 4 said being pressured to join a gang is a problem facing many young men.

“I think is that why Mosi was shot and plenty other youths will be shot. Because they want them to do what the bosses or whoever want them to do. But some of them just want to live free. They want to go out with their girlfriend. They want to go in the park.”

She urged young men to think before pulling the trigger.

Don't try to kill a man because all you want him to go in this gang and you proving you could do that."

Wynn called for youths of Trinidad and Tobago to end the ongoing gang wars.

“I want to beg Trinidad and Tobago, we boys, we children, let them done this thing. Done it. This 6 and 9 and 7 and 10. You doing work that the police ent even doing we children.”