​Missing Palmyra man found

The 42-year-old man who was reported missing in the Ste Madeleine police district has been found.

On March 4, the police confirmed that Clint Garry Maitlan-Wilson, of Palmyra Village, was found alive.

No further information was given.

On February 29, the police called on the public for help in locating Maitlan-Wilson, who was last seen on February 8.

The police as well as members of the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Vallence Rambharat were searching for him.