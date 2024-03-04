Missing Palmyra man found
The 42-year-old man who was reported missing in the Ste Madeleine police district has been found.
On March 4, the police confirmed that Clint Garry Maitlan-Wilson, of Palmyra Village, was found alive.
No further information was given.
On February 29, the police called on the public for help in locating Maitlan-Wilson, who was last seen on February 8.
The police as well as members of the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Vallence Rambharat were searching for him.
