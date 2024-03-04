Miracle Ministries put four past Moruga, SSFL promotion within reach

In this file photo, Miracle Ministries’ Jabari Rodriguez, second from right, celebrates his goal against Carapichaima East Secondary in the SSFL Central Zone Intercol semifinal at Edinburgh 500 ground on November 14, in Chaguanas. - DANIEL PRENTICE

Central zone championship division winners Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School moved within touching distance of sealing promotion to the 2024 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division season when they got a thumping 4-0 win away to Moruga Secondary on Monday.

Playing at their opponents' school compound in Moruga, the Miracle Ministries team finally found the goals which had been escaping them in the ongoing Big 5 championship playoffs as they emphatically recorded their first win of the tournament. Miracle Ministries attacker Judah Chinapoo scored a double to lead the way for the Central champions, with Daniel Blacks and Jerrod Modeste scoring a goal apiece.

Previously, Miracle Ministries played to goalless draws against both Blanchisseuse Secondary and Signal Hill Secondary.

With the big win over Moruga, Miracle Ministries moved up to five points and they jumped from fourth to second spot on the five-team table – overtaking both Blanchisseuse (four points) and Signal Hill (four points) in the process.

On February 24, Miracle Ministries' clash with Moruga was postponed after ten players from the former school were affected by "flu-like symptoms."

Now, with one round left in the Big 5 playoffs, Miracles Ministries have promotion in their own destiny as they approach the final match day this Friday. In their final game, Miracle Ministries will host East zone championship division winners St Augustine Secondary (seven points) in Edinburgh, Chaguanas. St Augustine clinched promotion to the 2024 premier division season when they got a 1-0 win over Signal Hill on February 24.

This Friday, Signal Hill, the Tobago championship division winners, will host the North zone championship division winners Blanchisseuse in a pivotal clash in Tobago. A win for either team will see them securing promotion to the premier division. Due to Blanchisseuse's superior goal difference, they will also cement their promotion with a draw.

At the foot of the table, Moruga (one point) have been played out of promotion contention as they only have their opening-day draw against St Augustine to show for their efforts.

SSFL Big 5 playoff standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

1.St Augustine*3*2*1*0*3*1*2*7

2.Miracle Ministries*3*1*2*0*4*0*4*5

3.Blanchisseuse*3*1*1*1*5*3*2*4

4.Signal Hill*3*1*1*1*3*2*1*4

5.Moruga*4*0*1*3*4*13*-9*1