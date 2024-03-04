Man run over, killed at St Mary’s Village, drivers leave scene

- File photo

Police from St Mary’s police post in Moruga are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 64-year-old man in the district on Sunday afternoon.

Dead is Ramoutar Ramroop of Rochard Douglas Road, which links Moruga and Barrackpore.

The police said he was walking along the road near his home at around 2.30 pm when a van struck him. The driver did not stop.

Another driver, heading the same direction, rolled over Ramroop.

Ramroop died at the scene.

The police were alerted, and when they responded, the drivers were nowhere to be found.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the police post at 656-6606 or the nearest police station.