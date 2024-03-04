Joshua Garcia wins Fight Night 33 main event

Davin Sinaswee, left, of Prodigy Fight and Fitness kicks Joshua Garcia of Rough House Training Center during Fight Night 33. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Joshua Garcia defeated Davin Sinaswee by technical knockout on Saturday in the main event at Fight Night 33 – Central Showdown, hosted by Fine Line Fight Factory, at Couva South Multi-purpose Hall.

Garcia, representing Rough House Training Centre fighter, emerged victorious in the five-round event against his Prodigy Fight and Fitness rival.

In the pre-main event, Fierce Young Lions’ Med Charles of TT stopped his Team Miguel International’s Michael Lzibory of Venezuela via knockout. This was one of two international bouts on the ten-bout card.

The other international clash punched off between TT’s Darnell Sinaswee (Prodigy Fight & Fitness) and Venezuelan Guillermo Salazar (Team Miguel International).

The duo went the full three rounds (two minutes each), which saw Sinaswee emerge victorious courtesy majority decision.

Keiffer Alleyne (Intense City Gym) won via unanimous decision over Tevin Greenidge (TriniShinobi Budo Karate Klan).

Alex Khan (Southern Warriors) and Jordan Drakes (Edson Breedy Athletics) prevailed similarly against Jamaal Walker (Amenophis Martial Arts) and Jonathan Agard (TriniShinobi) respectively.

Earlier on, the referee stopped the contest between debutants Kozo Martin (Total Kickbox) and J’Quan Johnson (Thai Warriors) in round two. Martin won that fight.

Zion Biggot (TriniShinobi) also won his bout against Fine Line’s Nirav Babooram after the referee stopped the contest.

Both bouts between McKelly Joseph (Edson Breedy Athletics) and Kaylon Khan (Southern Warriors), and Alex Jennings (Adrenaline Junkies) and Raphael Sooknarine (Hitt FItt) were drawn.