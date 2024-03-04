Guardian Holdings appoints new CFO

Guardian Holdings Ltd CEO Ian Chinapoo. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

Guardian Holdings Ltd has appointed Keesha Sahadeo as its new group chief financial officer.

Sahadeo accepted the appointment on February 25. Her role will become effective on May 1.

GHL welcomed her to the new position in a notice published on the TT Stock Exchange, pursuant to Section 64(1) of the Securities Act of 2012.

The statement said the current CFO, Samantha Saugh will transition to the role of president of Guardian Life of the Caribbean Ltd, effective from June 1.

Last year, GHL announced a profit of $713 million for the year ending December 31, 2023 – a $249 million increase over the same period the year before. For the final quarter of the year ending on December 31, GHL earned $331 million, $300,000 more than the year before.

In a statement on the financial performance of the group last year, chairman Robert Almeida said life, health and pension segments increased revenue, as well as the property and casualty segment.

“The group’s strong capitalisation and diversified business model positioned us well to respond to the changing business landscape and to navigate ongoing uncertainties in our investment markets and the macro environment,” Almeida said.

In an interview with Newsday, group CEO Ian Chinapoo said the company plans to enhance customer experience through the use of technology and digital platforms. It also plans to enhance its efficiency even further, already reducing its time to settle average claims from up to 40 days, down to seven.

It also has enhanced its products with insurance plans such as the Phoenix Plan giving customers the ability to claim on the plan up to three times.