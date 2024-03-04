For the love of the lore: 6th annual Film and Folklore Festival red carpet

Writer and director of the film Terra & Naiara Leslie Ann Wills-Caton, left, with the cast of the film which premiered at the Film and Folklore Festival Red Carpet event on February 29 at Green Meadows, Santa Cruz. - courtesy the Film and Folklore Festival

FOLKLORE tales, soucouyant songs and colourful Carnival characters were among the highlights at the Red Carpet of the sixth annual Film and Folklore Festival (FFF).

Attendees driving into the event on February 29 at Green Meadows, Santa Cruz, would have had their vehicles directed by friendly pierrot grenades in white and some would take photos with them later in the night. And after exiting the vehicle they would have been accosted by a baby doll reminding them about a fateful Carnival experience and their fiscal responsibilities to their estranged infant child.

The event featured the premiere of the film Terra & Naiara written and directed by festival founder Leslie Ann Wills-Caton. The short film, which was shown after some technical difficulties, followed two star-crossed lovers from the warring ancient Earth and Water kingdoms. It featured solid acting by leads Jarlon George and Chelsea Pooran, and some impressive costuming and practical effects. It was shot at the Mud House Museum in Avocat and the Cunapo Growing Stone in Biche.

Wills-Caton told the audience the film, which followed the theme "folklore in love," was shot in two days and several cast members had to double up on roles. She also acknowledged Rodney Seemungal, founder of Star Global Production Studios Ltd.

"He supports what we're doing. He supports filmmakers who are making content."

Seemungal said he believes in the industry and this year and in 2025 there will be a lot of content released including two major feature-length films. He invited people from the industry interested in working with Star Global to send in their resumes.

Festival manager Donelle Wills, who also did hair and makeup on Terra & Naiara, said the Red Carpet was at the mid-point of this year's edition of the festival.

"It is with immense pleasure and excitement that I stand before you tonight as we continue to celebrate the enchanting journey of Film and Folklore Festival 6: Folklore in Love."

She noted the festival began on February 26 with captivating virtual panel discussions on agenting, intellectual property law and film, and film directing, and the two "Streetlight Stories" community screenings at Pleasantville Community Centre and Techier Community Centre, the latter her hometown. Wills said the screenings brought "the magic of folklore to life under the glow of the streetlights."

"These Streetlight Stories harken back to a time when tales were shared in the warmth of community gatherings, captivating audiences with their timeless charm."

The festival featured film screenings from March 1-3 at Cinemas8 (Caribbean Cinemas), South Park, San Fernando. Wills reported this year's festival included 12 local productions.

"Give that a hand. We are proud of our local productions."

She also took the opportunity to thank the event sponsors, Fixer Film Ltd, EximBank, TTT, Star Global Production Studios, Brydens Trinidad and Tobago, Couva Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce, and In Stylez by Wills salon.

"Your commitment to fostering arts and culture in our community is deeply appreciated."

EximBank manager – marketing Sheldon Thomas said the bank has been a festival sponsor for "quite some time" and it was important to support the development of the country's culture and heritage. He added that, as TT's official export credit agency, the EximBank was pleased to support the development of a product or service the country can export and earn foreign exchange.

"Oftentimes we look at television shows, we look at movies and we don't understand how much those things are exported. We don't understand the financial benefit of the Western Hemisphere exporting their culture and the income derived from it."

He said the EximBank wants to position companies in TT and people in the film industry to earn a level of foreign exchange that they would be less dependent on the state.

The night was hosted by veteran comedian and media personality Errol Fabien who praised the "amazing" Folklore Festival. He explained TT's folklore is a bouquet of African, French, Indian, English and First Peoples folklore all mixed.

"It is a very beautiful place. A very beautiful story. And we don't see our folklore. Our folklore is so much in us and around us. So many of the phrases we use. So many of the things we do."

Fabien said when Trinidadians go to the movies they see other people's folklore.

"And we appreciate it. But I am glad that the folks at the Film and Folklore Festival have seen it fit to say, 'Hey, this is our own over here. This is our folklore over here.' Because it's important. It is how we tell our stories."

Fabien then proceeded to tell his popular story Myrtle the Turtle.

Also telling stories on the night was classically attired actor Nickolai Salcedo who told about the romance between folklore characters Papa Bois and Mama D'Lo, and multitalented artist RemBunction who sang about a fateful meeting with a group of vicious soucouyants that had the patrons singing along.

The Red Carpet also featured a dance number to African music and soca songs and a short patois lesson from popular Paramin resident Peter Tardieu.

The festival ended on Sunday with the final day of screenings and the Camp Folklore event at First Capital Park, St Joseph.