First Citizens moves Sangre Grande branch to Xtra Foods, Guaico

RIBBON CUTTING: Jason Julien, Group deputy CEO, business generation, left; Cheryl-Ann La Roche, head of retail banking; Anthony I Smart, chairman; Karen Darbasie, Group CEO; Roger Monroe, MP for Toco/Sangre Grande; Patrick Solomon, the inspector of financial institutions of CBTT; Sana Ragbir, general manager, retail and commercial banking; and Cindy Rackal, manager of Sangre Grande branch. Photo courtesy FCB -

FIRST Citizens has opened its relocated branch from Sangre Grande to Xtra Foods Plaza, Eastern Main Road, Guaico.

A ceremonial ribbon was cut at the new location on February 28, two days after the move.

The branch, First Citizens said, will offer a range of banking services to meet the needs of the East Trinidad community.

First Citizens Group CEO Karen Darbasie said the bank is “delighted to bring to the people of Sangre Grande, 12,000 square feet of state-of-the-art banking facilities as we do our part to enable ease of access to quality services for all.”

First Citizens, the release said, “is committed to providing reliable and efficient banking solutions to its customers,” adding that “move to its new location is not only another step in the journey of growth with Sangre Grande but also a testament to its dedication to delivering excellent in-branch and digital banking services to customers throughout TT.”

The bank now has 24 branches nationwide, along with 130 ATMs, as well as operations in Barbados, Costa Rica, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.