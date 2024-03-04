Fast food or doubles?

THE EDITOR: The fast-food industry is facing challenges due to recent price increases, leading to smaller attendance at their outlets. A typical meal at these fast-food chains now costs around $25, which is comparatively high. In contrast, one can enjoy two doubles and a drink for just $15 at local eateries or street vendors.

This price difference is significant, especially considering the economic constraints many people are facing. The appeal of the cheaper option is clear, as it offers a satisfying meal at a more affordable price.

The fast-food outlets must now consider strategies to attract customers back, such as offering more competitive pricing or introducing new menu items that cater to different budgets. They may also need to revisit their pricing strategies to ensure they remain competitive in the current market.

However, it's essential to consider that fast-food outlets often provide convenience and familiarity, which can be appealing to many customers despite the higher prices.

It remains to be seen how these outlets will adapt to the current challenges and maintain their customer base in the face of increasing competition from more affordable options.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail