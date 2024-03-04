EOC increases its visibility in Tobago

Health Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael, centre, at a meeting on March 1 with the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) at her division in Scarborough. Also present are (from left) Nekaisha Legerton, staff in the Office of the Secretary, Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection. (liaison between the EOC and Office of Secretary); Denise Duncan, Vice Chairman, EOC; John Arnold, Commissioner, EOC; Haran Ramkaransingh, Director, Legal Services, EOC; Peter Elias, Commissioner, EOC; Dr Krystal-Jane Verasammy, Commissioner, EOC; and Dhanique Jerry, technical advisor in the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection. Ian Roach, chairman, EOC attended virtually. -

The THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection has opened its doors to the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) to allow it to carry out its operations more effectively in Tobago.

The EOC's board of directors paid a courtesy call to Dr Faith B.Yisrael, Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary of Health on Friday at the division in Scarborough. The visit laid the foundation for greater collaboration between both entities, with the aim of increasing public awareness and visibility of the EOC in Tobago as well as its service offerings.

A media release from the division on Monday revealed that BYisrael offered some welcome assistance to the EOC by providing a space at the division for its operations.

The division also noted that approximately five to ten per cent of complaints received by the EOC are made by Tobago residents.

Ian Roach, chairman of the EOC board of directors encouraged Tobago to become the front-runner in providing spaces for people with disabilities. He said that with tourism as the largest income generator for the island, public offices and spaces, tourist sites and facilities as well as accommodations should be more inclusive, offering disabled persons a more enriching experience.

As part of the public health approval process for Town and Country Planning, BYisrael said that she will engage the respective officers to encourage people who have pending approvals for facilities and structures to be more inclusive in their designs.

BYisrael also committed to quarterly meetings with the EOC to plan and execute projects.

Asked by Newsday whether she was concerned by the number of people in Tobago making complaints to the EOC, BYisrael said, "Tobago's population is about five per cent of the national population. It really shows equitable number of people from Tobago have complaints that they think warrants the intervention of the EOC. I'm not alarmed. If it was 20 to 30 per cent."

BYisrael said it was an honour to host the EOC. "We recognise that we have similar mandates; one is the inclusion and protection of all vulnerable people. We welcome that kind of collaboration. We are gonna be working on a couple projects and will update the public accordingly".

The EOC was established by Section 2(1) of the Equal Opportunities Act 2000. Its mission includes working towards the elimination of discrimination and the promotion of equality and good relations through advocacy, public education, research and the conciliation of complaints. Equality and fair treatment regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, marital or gender status are all entitlements under the act, inclusive of geographical position or physical disabilities.