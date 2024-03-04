Dead body found in Chaguanas building

A group of workers arriving at a building in Chaguanas to conduct renovation work on Monday stumbled across the body of a dead man.

The discovery was made at around 10 am at an abandoned building located at Oasis Phase 5 B, East Egypt Village, Chaguanas.

Reports say the workers saw a man of African descent, dark skin in complexion, clad in a dark blue T-shirt and blue three-quarter pants, laying motionless on the ground floor of the northern side of the building with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his body.

Officers from the Chaguanas Police Station collected six spent casings at the scene and investigations are ongoing.