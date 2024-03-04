Appointing top execs in public, private sectors

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I am quietly amused by the all the furore and fuming that are now publicly ventilated over appointments of top executives in both the public and private sectors.

Based on personal experiences I am persuaded that the issues of interference are certainly not new. I would further posit that the clamour to have parliamentary oversight for public service appointments or replacement of board member appointments will in no way bring resolution.

The critical issue remains the clarity with which the role and functions of the appointed office-holder must satisfy the parameters under which he must serve. As far as possible, the quantifiable outputs and the contemplated measures of assessment from those charged with utilising available resources should also be assessed.

Additionally, it has been repeatedly demonstrated within the public sector, at both ministerial and executive levels, that there exists abysmal dysfunctions. These dysfunctions are all consequential upon our failure to understand and respect the responsibilities and necessary boundaries of the respective office-holders and/or incumbents.

I submit respectfully that until clarity is brought to bear on these two separate and distinct issues there will never be a satisfactory resolution.

Finally, perhaps the old British comedy Yes, Mr Minister can be a useful tool in understanding that ministers are responsible for policy and must persuade cabinet colleagues to make timely provision of resources (human, physical and financial) to their ministries or, in Tobago, to their divisions.

The top executive is accountable for the operationalisation or policy implementation by utilising those resources within the policy frame and is expected to have quantifiable and measurable outcomes for the resources employed.

He/she should also provide explanations with recommendations for variances (positive and negative) under his/her watch to assist the Parliament (House of Representatives including the Opposition and Senate) in the way forward for all citizenry.

Unfortunately, TT citizens have been cultured into a system that has completely usurped the separation of these two. Today we are merely reaping the whirlwind consequences.

SAMUEL B HOWARD

St Joseph