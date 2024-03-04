Addressing the urgent crisis: Reclaiming Trinidad and Tobago's education sector

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray -

THE EDITOR: The current state of TT's education sector demands urgent attention from the Government as it reflects a broader crisis facing our nation under the Keith Rowley administration. We are on the brink of systemic collapse, with all sectors suffering due to the Government's failure to lead effectively.

Education in particular is facing severe consequences. A persistent skills gap in the workforce highlights the inability of successive administrations to align policies with our evolving economy's needs. Reports from reputable institutions like the Oxford Business Group and the Inter-American Development Bank emphasise the mismatch between graduate skills and market demands, hindering economic growth and innovation.

While the United National Congress envisioned a vibrant, adaptable workforce ready for the digital age, the current Rowley-led administration has failed to maintain that vision. Strategic frameworks like the National Policy Framework for Tertiary Education and Skills Training have been abandoned, leaving us directionless. STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) disciplines, essential for modern industry, are neglected, and entrepreneurial initiatives stagnate due to bureaucratic hurdles.

In August 2015, the then ministry of tertiary education and skills training, headed by the progressive and reformist Fazal Karim, produced a national policy framework, one of whose mission was the creation of a skilled workforce for a changing world. This policy addressed the following:

(i) An equitable training model characterised by strategic targets, measurable outcomes and aligned to relevant training, as determined by government policy and labour market demands.

(ii) Competent work-ready graduates with the relevant entrepreneurial and leadership skills and attitudes to meet the current industry and economic needs, as well as anticipated labour market demands.

(iii) Institutions of the highest local and international standards providing quality programmes delivered by trained instructors who engage in continuous professional development toward the creation of a globally competitive workforce.

(iv) The provision of opportunities for life-long learning by ensuring equity and inclusiveness by expanding tertiary education and skills training to all citizens, and in particular disadvantaged groups, such as the differently abled.

(v) The supply of a critical mass of scientists and researchers to support research and innovation activities.

These ideals confirm that there was a specified organised programme to deliver skilled and trained personnel who fit snugly into workplace demands. This PNM Government has dismantled these forward-thinking measures.

Additionally, the physical deterioration of educational infrastructure symbolises the Government's neglect of its responsibilities. Schools, once symbols of progress, now represent decay, with tragic incidents like the murder of Ezekiel Paria underscoring the human cost of this neglect.

Reports of unfit school conditions, impassable roads and security issues abound, demanding immediate action. The TT Unified Teachers’ Association's calls for accountability reflect the nation's collective distress and desire for competent leadership.

The education crisis not only affects the workforce but also hampers trade and industry. A persistent skills gap and the erosion of the entrepreneurial spirit hinder economic growth and innovation. The neglect of educational infrastructure further deters potential investors, undermining the nation's competitiveness and resilience.

Rural communities in the Mayaro constituency are disproportionately affected, with inadequate resources exacerbating challenges faced by youth. Limited access to quality education traps them in cycles of poverty and disadvantage. As the MP for Mayaro, I urgently call for action to rectify this injustice. Every child deserves access to quality education to break free from disadvantage and contribute to our nation's prosperity.

The Rowley administration's inaction is not just regrettable; it's reprehensible. It's time for united action, demanding accountability and charting a new course for TT, defined by hope, progress and the pursuit of excellence.

RUSHTON PARAY

opposition shadow for

trade and industry

and Mayaro MP