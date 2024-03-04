Accused in Gasparillo KFC shooting death faces another murder charge

KFC workers report for duty at the Gasparillo branch hours after a customer was shot dead on February 16 on the compound. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The 33-year-old man held for the last month's murder at KFC's outlet on Gasparillo junction has also been charged with a 2023 murder in Claxton Bay.

The police confirmed that Mark "West" Nelson was expected to face a master in the High Court on March 4 charged with the murders of labourer Luka Lorenzo Goring, 31, of Gopaul Lands in Marabella as well as scrap iron worker Lyndon "Winky" Marcus, 36, of La Sophie Trace in Claxton.

Nelson, of Hibiscus Drive in Claxton Bay, was also charged with having a gun and ammunition.

Over the weekend, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul instructed police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) to charge Nelson after reviewing a file.

On February 16, Goring was shot and killed in KFC.

The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, shows Goring stabbing the suspect several times at the fast-food outlet in full view of other customers, including a child, as well as workers. Goring was then overpowered and shot dead on the spot. The injured suspect then left.

A week ago, the police got a tip-off and went to the house at St John's Road, Claxton Bay, where they held Nelson.

Three months earlier, on November 7, Marcus died at the San Fernando General Hospital.

He was sitting under a mango tree on the roadside near his home on November 5 when, around 8.40 pm, a white car pulled up.

The occupants came out and shot Marcus several times.