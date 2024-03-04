$1m bail for Diego Martin man, 38, on ganja charge

A man from Diego Martin faced a master in the Port of Spain High Court (North B) on March 4, charged with having over $5 million worth of marijuana.

Master Magaret Sookraj-Goswami granted the accused, Collin Joseph, $1 million to cover the charge.

As a condition of his bail, Joseph must report to the West End police station twice weekly.

The father of two works as a welder at the Port of Spain City Corporation.

He has no pending matters.

Attorneys Subhas Panday and Kiran Panday represented him.

Sookraj-Goswami adjourned the case to October 22.

Western Division police held Joseph on February 29 around 3.45 am in an anti-crime exercise on the Western Main Road, St James, near Clarence Street.

They intercepted an SUV said to be driven by Joseph. They searched it and allegedly found compressed marijuana weighing 334 kilogrammes with a street value of $5.5 million.