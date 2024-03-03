Two men murdered overnight in Port of Spain, Petit Valley

TWO murders which happened in separate incidents between March 2 and early on March 3 are engaging the attention of police.

Police have identified the deceased as Mosi Ross of Duncan Street and Terrence “Timeless” Clarke.

At 9.50 pm on March 2, police responded to reports of a shooting on Charlotte Street. They arrived to find Ross dead near East Side Plaza.

Police investigated and found out that another man was shot in the incident, identified as TT Defence Force officer Akido Simpson of #7 First Street Beetham Gardens. Police found out Simpson was shot in his right leg and taken to hospital for treatment.

Just after midnight, at about 12.10 am on March 3, police were alerted to another incident, this time in Petit Valley, where Clarke was killed.

Reports indicated that residents at Upper Simeon Road, Petit Valley, heard gunshots, and when they checked, they found Clarke lying wounded on the road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the St James Medical Complex by police, but died on arrival.