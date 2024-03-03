Two days in Haiku
Many of you may know what a "haiku" (pronounced high-koo) is, but for those who do not – haiku (shortened form of "haikai no ku" – meaning "light verse" in Japanese) is a form of Japanese poetry made of up three lines of five, seven and five syllables respectively. Haikus usually – but do not have to – evoke images of the natural world.
On rare occasions I write haikus for fun. I find it a great mental exercise – relaxing and, at the same time, stimulating and sharpening for the mind. The rhythm quickly becomes natural and the words flow.
I decided that I would write this article in a series of haikus, capturing random thoughts and experiences over a period of two days...
5 am Wednesday.
I slept longer than I do.
I needed the rest.
I am awake now
Sitting here drinking coffee.
Distant cocricos.
The dogs are barking.
The morning is unfolding.
Someone is passing.
Who is that person?
The man from across the field.
The weedwacker one.
Plane flying over.
Sounds like one of the small ones.
CAL, going to Trini.
Today...no set plans.
Just to write this article.
Make a few phone calls.
So far, anyway
The day will be whatever
It is meant to be.
If it is quiet,
Then I may do some cleaning
Or cook a good meal.
Hours are passing...
I’m writing this in stages;
A worded time lapse.
Later...making soup –
Pinto beans, pumpkin, ‘tatoes.
And coconut milk.
Mmm, I look forward...
It will be creamy, tasty
And nutritious too.
Music while I cook:
Siberian band, Otyken.
Google it...listen.
I love to invent,
Pairing the unexpected,
Like patchoi, chocolate.
Now tasting the soup...
I’d compare it to heaven –
Indescribable.
Time has passed and now
I am going to teach yoga –
Kariwak at six.
We do it outdoors –
The grass in the back gardens
Near to the fountain.
And when it gets dark
Moon, stars, moving satellites
Appear above us.
We feel good after.
Peaceful, quiet and rested,
Before home and bed.
Next day... nine am,
Quiet morning, birds singing,
Wind rustling the leaves.
I just saw some friends.
They are here on a retreat.
We met for breakfast.
One, a childhood friend,
The other, from adulthood.
I introduced them.
Now they are married.
Fifteen years later, and still...
It surprises me
To think that they are
Now "a husband" and "a wife" –
Somewhat opposite
And yet they fit well,
In the way that different notes
Can create a chord.
If life was music,
Today would be "Andante" –
As many days are.
"Accelerando"
Hardly happens in ‘Bago.
That is more Trini.
No...I take that back.
Tobago moves at top speed
With crazy drivers.
I read somewhere that
Accidents have increased by
Six hundred per cent.
On another note...
There are times when I wonder
Who reads this column.
A few have told me:
“I read you every Sunday
When I buy Newsday.”
I wonder if you
Have made it to this sentence
Or if you gave up.
Maybe stopped reading
Earlier on because you
Do not like haikus.
Imagine speaking
In "Haiku" at the grocery.
Would they find it strange?
Would I have to think?
Would I count my syllables
Before expressing?
“Hi. I’m here to cash
Soap, sweet potato, cabbage
And toilet paper.”
Maybe no response.
Sometimes cashiers don’t answer.
Maybe a hard day.
Or could be tired.
“Good morning” two thousand times
Would tire me too.
Maybe voices go
When they speak to so many
Customers per day.
In this article
I’m not writing about things
Of great "importance."
Just the mundane things
Happening over two days –
No big adventures.
But even waking,
Out of bed to start the day
Is an adventure.
Each day – a mystery;
Full of unfolding events,
Unexpected things.
A thought, a phone call,
A find, a chance encounter –
Could be life changing.
Don’t take for granted
The simple things in this life
Or in this moment.
I am going out now.
Time to end this article.
Things to do elsewhere.
Serendipity,
Synchronicity, magic –
Are waiting for me.
And also for you –
Something special exists
In the most simple.
