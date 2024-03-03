Two days in Haiku

-

Many of you may know what a "haiku" (pronounced high-koo) is, but for those who do not – haiku (shortened form of "haikai no ku" – meaning "light verse" in Japanese) is a form of Japanese poetry made of up three lines of five, seven and five syllables respectively. Haikus usually – but do not have to – evoke images of the natural world.

On rare occasions I write haikus for fun. I find it a great mental exercise – relaxing and, at the same time, stimulating and sharpening for the mind. The rhythm quickly becomes natural and the words flow.

I decided that I would write this article in a series of haikus, capturing random thoughts and experiences over a period of two days...

5 am Wednesday.

I slept longer than I do.

I needed the rest.

I am awake now

Sitting here drinking coffee.

Distant cocricos.

The dogs are barking.

The morning is unfolding.

Someone is passing.

Who is that person?

The man from across the field.

The weedwacker one.

Plane flying over.

Sounds like one of the small ones.

CAL, going to Trini.

Today...no set plans.

Just to write this article.

Make a few phone calls.

So far, anyway

The day will be whatever

It is meant to be.

If it is quiet,

Then I may do some cleaning

Or cook a good meal.

Hours are passing...

I’m writing this in stages;

A worded time lapse.

Later...making soup –

Pinto beans, pumpkin, ‘tatoes.

And coconut milk.

Mmm, I look forward...

It will be creamy, tasty

And nutritious too.

Music while I cook:

Siberian band, Otyken.

Google it...listen.

I love to invent,

Pairing the unexpected,

Like patchoi, chocolate.

Now tasting the soup...

I’d compare it to heaven –

Indescribable.

Time has passed and now

I am going to teach yoga –

Kariwak at six.

We do it outdoors –

The grass in the back gardens

Near to the fountain.

And when it gets dark

Moon, stars, moving satellites

Appear above us.

We feel good after.

Peaceful, quiet and rested,

Before home and bed.

Next day... nine am,

Quiet morning, birds singing,

Wind rustling the leaves.

I just saw some friends.

They are here on a retreat.

We met for breakfast.

One, a childhood friend,

The other, from adulthood.

I introduced them.

Now they are married.

Fifteen years later, and still...

It surprises me

To think that they are

Now "a husband" and "a wife" –

Somewhat opposite

And yet they fit well,

In the way that different notes

Can create a chord.

If life was music,

Today would be "Andante" –

As many days are.

"Accelerando"

Hardly happens in ‘Bago.

That is more Trini.

No...I take that back.

Tobago moves at top speed

With crazy drivers.

I read somewhere that

Accidents have increased by

Six hundred per cent.

On another note...

There are times when I wonder

Who reads this column.

A few have told me:

“I read you every Sunday

When I buy Newsday.”

I wonder if you

Have made it to this sentence

Or if you gave up.

Maybe stopped reading

Earlier on because you

Do not like haikus.

Imagine speaking

In "Haiku" at the grocery.

Would they find it strange?

Would I have to think?

Would I count my syllables

Before expressing?

“Hi. I’m here to cash

Soap, sweet potato, cabbage

And toilet paper.”

Maybe no response.

Sometimes cashiers don’t answer.

Maybe a hard day.

Or could be tired.

“Good morning” two thousand times

Would tire me too.

Maybe voices go

When they speak to so many

Customers per day.

In this article

I’m not writing about things

Of great "importance."

Just the mundane things

Happening over two days –

No big adventures.

But even waking,

Out of bed to start the day

Is an adventure.

Each day – a mystery;

Full of unfolding events,

Unexpected things.

A thought, a phone call,

A find, a chance encounter –

Could be life changing.

Don’t take for granted

The simple things in this life

Or in this moment.

I am going out now.

Time to end this article.

Things to do elsewhere.

Serendipity,

Synchronicity, magic –

Are waiting for me.

And also for you –

Something special exists

In the most simple.