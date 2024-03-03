Tunapuna man shot in head, dies at hospital

POLICE are investing the circumstances surrounding the death of Rajesh Ramlakhan who died at hospital after being shot in the head in his home on Achong Trace, Tunapuna, on March 2.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area at about 10.32 pm. When they arrived they were taken to a house in a family yard where Ramlakhan was found sitting in his living room alive but nursing a gunshot wound to the head.

Police took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was pronounced dead at 11.08 pm.

Residents told police Ramlakhan was in company of a relative and another man when a single gunshot was heard.

One of Ramlakhan’s other relatives went to the room and found him bleeding from the head.

Investigations are ongoing.