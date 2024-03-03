Trinidad and Tobago's Hill shines at Equestrian Winter Festival

FILE PHOTO - Annabella Hill during a previous competition. -

ANNABELLA Hill, 15, showed her talent at the prestigious Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) in Wellington, Florida recently.

The Trinidad and Tobago athlete, riding her trusted horse Axel Springs, impressed audiences and judges with her exceptional performances during week six of the competition.

Competing in four show jumping classes, Hill made a remarkable debut at the 0.90-metre level, winning her first two classes against 18 competitors. With clear rounds and impressive speed, she defeated her rivals with times of 65.573 seconds and 69.311.

In the junior jumper classes, Hills continued to excel securing eighth place out of over 50 riders in one event and a third place finish in another, which featured over 76 competitors.

Hill attributed her success to the guidance of her coaches, including Kristen Abbatiello of Sea Horse Stables in the US and local instructors Sandhya Moll, Anja Taylor and Amy Costelloe.

Hill’s achievements at the Winter Equestrian Festival highlight her talent, dedication and unwavering passion for the sport. As she continues to pursue her dreams, she undoubtedly stands as a shining example for young equestrians everywhere.