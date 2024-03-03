No sign of five missing Cedros fishermen

Braiyer Gonzalez Ali -

One week after they went missing there are still no signs of five Cedros fishermen.

Hunters Search and Rescue Team head Vallence Rambharat told Newsday their efforts over the last two days have left them empty-handed.

"Yesterday we were in the Cedros/Icacos area and we did mobilise some financial and marine craft resources. We visited two fishing grounds which the fishermen would normally go to fish," he said.

"We would have grid searched about eight kilometres of sea and we came up empty-handed. There was no debris field, no signs of anything which could point us to a direction of where the fishermen are."

He said the team was unable to venture into the ocean on Saturday to search because of rough seas. He said he is keeping in touch with those involved in the search efforts and will continue to assist.

"Our role really is mobilising resources to assist in an effort to find the fishermen."

"We don't own any marine craft but what happens in these searches, you need at least $500 to $600 worth of gas to make the trips. It's expensive for these fisherfolk to put that out of their pockets. We're mobilising resources to assist in that regard."

On February 24, captain David Seepaul, 60, his son Devanand, 35, Braiyer Gonzalez Ali, 21, Shiva Seepersad, 20, and Jeremiah Pasqual, 19, left Fullarton on a boat named Amanda to fish in an area close to Venezuelan waters. They were expected to return by the next morning.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, in response to a question from Oropouche MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, said the areas the men went fishing in were in Venezuela's territorial waters.

Hinds said the Coast Guard was working along with other fishermen in search and rescue efforts.