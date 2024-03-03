Gun recovered, two held minutes after robbery

File photo

Police were able to detain two suspects and recover a stolen gun minutes after police were able to detain two suspects and recover a stolen gun minutes after receiving the report on Saturday.

Police said around 3.55 pm they received a report that the owner of JR Poolside in Mohess Road, Penal was held up by two men who stole his vehicle and licensed gun before escaping. Several units in the South and South Western Division responded and the stolen vehicle was intercepted at Malgretoute Junction in Princes Town.

Enquiries are ongoing.