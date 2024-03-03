Diego Martin man shot dead in Laventille

Elijah "Sugars" Babb - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

A 27-year-old man is dead after being shot by an unknown assailant on the morning of March 3. He has been identified as Red 96.7 mike man Elijah “Sugars” Babb of Pregnancy Lane, Diego Martin.

Police reports said at about 8.15 am on March 3, he was the passenger in a car driving along Eastern Quarry Road, Laventille, when an unknown man ran up to the vehicle and shot him several times before running away.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died from his wounds.

More on this as it becomes available.