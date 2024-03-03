Body found believed to be of missing Prison Officer

Missing prison officer Alexander Johnson

A burnt, decomposing body found hanging from a tree in a teak forest off of Cumuto Road, Barrackpore, is believed to be that of missing prison officer Alexander Johnson, who went missing on January 17.

The body was found hanging by a group of hunters who alerted his family, who lives a few kilometres away.

Relative Anastasha Thomas told Newsday they firmly believe the body is that of Johnson. She said the body matched his description and the clothing resembled what he was last seen wearing.

However, they believe he died by suicide. Anyone who needs help or thinks about harming themselves can call toll-free 800-5588, 866-5433 or 220-3636.