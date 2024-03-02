Zane Maraj to captain Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 cricketers

Zane Maraj bats during a match. -

ZANE Maraj will captain the 14-member TT team at the 2024 Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 tournament, which will be played from March 24-April 7 in Antigua.

Maraj was a member of the 2023 TT team, which won the Under-15 tournament after ending the competition unbeaten. Ganesh Gobin, Ra'ed Ali Khan and Arion Mohammed were also part of the squad last year.

The squad was selected after the North-South Under-15 Cricket Classic held on Thursday at National Cricket Centre in Couva.

Three reserves have been named on the TT team.

Maraj, vice-captain Zakariyya Mohammed, Reyad Jerome, Sachin Nandlal and Tariq Richards are among the batsmen on the team. In the bowling department, left-arm fast bowlers Arion and Daniel Holder will bring variety to the attack.

Squad: Zane Maraj (captain), Zakariyya Mohammed (vice-captain), Ganesh Gobin, Reyad Jerome, Daniel Holder, K'Hill Thomas, Ra'ed Ali Khan, Roberto Badree, Aaden Owen, Arion Mohammed, Shaan Ramtahal, Sachin Nandlal, Tariq Richards, Sanjiv Bachu.

Reserves: Daron Dhanraj, Zion Phillip, Jadon Rechais.