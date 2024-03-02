What about alcohol?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The Diabetic Association has come out in support of the Minister of Health in his proclamation of citizens' addiction to Coke and fast foods. No reference is made with respect to the most prominent addiction which has led to the emergence of Alcoholic Anonymous.

Alcohol addiction has contributed to fatal accidents, domestic violence, several shootings at bars and, in particular, cirrhosis of the liver. How could such an entrenched addiction be left out? Is it because rum is branded as the “spirit” of Carnival and the elixir for a merry Christmas?

IQUBAL HYDAL

imam, Felicity