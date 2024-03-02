Vikash Mohan scores double-century for Clarke Road, Central Sports whip Preysal

Clarke Road United's Vikash Mohan. - Newsday File Photo/Angelo Marcelle

OPENING batsman Vikash Mohan scored a ruthless, unbeaten double-century (218 not out) on Saturday to give FC Clarke Road United a comfortable advantage over Merry Boys when day two of the National League premier one continued at Wilson Road in Penal.

Heading into the final day Sunday, the home team holds a stern 161-run lead after declaring on 400/5, in response to Merry Boys’ first innings score of 234. At stumps on Saturday, Merry Boys were five without loss in their second innings.

When play resumed, Merry Boys were still in their first innings and added just 16 runs to their overnight score before going all out on 234 after 80.2 overs.

They were led by Mario Belcon’s 128 but were restricted by Clarke Road’s Ahkeel Mollon (6/68) and Mark Deyal (3/36).

Clarke Road replied brilliantly, as Mohan showed class with the bat, and slammed a 218 not out, from 219 balls. Mohan blasted 24 fours and launched four sixes to play a leading role in Clarke Road’s response.

Anderson Mahase also smashed a quick-fire 78 runs from 70 deliveries while Yannick Ottley also closed on 68 not out, as the Penal-based team chose to declare when they hit the 400 mark.

Only Daron Cruickshank (2/27) snagged two wickets for Merry Boys as the latter closed on five without loss heading into the final day.

At Invaders Ground in Felicity, Central Sports defeated Preysal Sports Club by an innings and 11 runs.

Batting first, Preysal were dismissed for 94 in 19.5 overs on Friday courtesy a five-for from Roshan Primus (5/37) and Terrance Hinds (2/25).

In their turn at the crease, two centuries from Kamil Pooran (177) and Akshaya Persad (100 not out) led Central Sport to a hefty 441/8 declared from 77 overs.

Sent back into bat, Preysal got within touching distance of Central Sports first innings knock but fell just short as they went all out for 236 in their second innings.

Lemuel Matthews scored 70 but Imran Khan (4/74), Jabari Mills (3/50) and Hinds (2/51) did well to scupper them out.

At the Queen’s Park Oval, wicketkeeper/batsman QPCC’s Amir Jangoo struck an impressive 126 to guide the hosts to 376. At the close of play, Marchin Patriots were 185/7, with the Parkites leading by 191 runs.

QPCC resumed day two on 215/5 and it was Jangoo and Khary Pierre (59) who teamed up to propel them to 376 all out.

For Patriots, Richie Looknauth (3/73), Ricky Jaipaul (3/109) and Teshawn Castro (2/40) were their main destroyers with the ball.

In response, the premier one newcomer struggled at the top but were rescued in the middle by Looknauth (53) and Kirstan Kallicharan (43). Recently signed Jewel

Andrew of Leeward Islands also made his National League debut for Patriots with a knock of 36.

They closed on 185/7 after 47 overs.

Other Results

PROFILBAU VICTORIA UNITED 141 - Marcelle Jones 33, Eton Bhal 32; Damion Joachim 3/33, Kavesh Kantasingh 3/34, Samuel Roopnarine 2/19 & 131 - Jon-Russ Jagessar 4/45, Kavesh Kantasingh 3/37 vs POWERGEN 180 - Navin Bidaisee 65, Damion Joachim 32; Avinash Mahabirsingh 5/43, Farrel Jugmohan 2/48, Jovan Ali 2/50 & 17-3