TTOC sends condolences to Richard Thompson after his father dies

Richard Thompson -

THE TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) and the TT Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) have sent condolences to Olympian Richard Thompson, following the death of his father Ruthven Thompson.

A statement on social media said, "The TTOC and the TTCGA extends its deepest condolences to 2008 Olympic men's 4x100m relay gold medallist Richard Thompson and his family on the passing of his beloved father, Mr Ruthven Thompson. May God's peace, grace and strength be with them during this difficult time. May Mr Thompson rest in peace."

Ruthven was often seen supporting at event's where Richard was competing. Richard is a three-time Olympic medallist. At the 2008 Beijing Games, he won gold in the men's 4x100m relay event and silver in the men's 100m.

Four years later at the London Games, he was part of the quartet which earned silver in the 4x100m relay.