Time to teach our history

Terrence Honoré -

TERRENCE HONORÉ

THE GOVERNMENT has yet to follow through on one of the political promises that was made to the people of TT. The records will show that while many other important matters were resolved and commendable projects implemented, the issue of the teaching of our history in school has yet to be comprehensively addressed.

It was senator Fitzgerald Hinds who spoke eloquently at the budget debate on September 23, 2013, when he stated, “We will put the history in the curriculum so the children will benefit from it. The history of this nation will be written and taught to the children. And put an end to the lies.” He added, “…it will include African and Indian history. They can feel proud and don't lack self-esteem. People will not be coming to tell you foolishness."

Indeed, the nation was well propositioned, but the promise was not fulfilled.

The truth is that the damage done by this sin of omission is almost irreversible. Our nation is suffering from a lack of learning of our history. We failed to create a forum or make adjustments to the curriculum in our education system. We cannot hope to reach heights of greatness if we do not teach our history. It is an important part of the platform for our progress.

Like good "police" of our history, we are all called to protect and preserve our legacy.

We were elated in July 2019 when Prime Minister Rowley launched a publication titled Foundation Readings on the History of TT. He had wisely commissioned the text. At the launch he stated that “youths must know their history for empowerment and inspiration, and that without knowing their history they will not have the rooting necessary to reach their full potential.”

A most agreeable statement, with a good intention, but the curriculum is still waiting for the Government’s attention.

In the past we had to bear the strain and quietly complain about learning British history, in the colonial system, with its allegiance to the queen and crown. We learned of English sailors of the open seas and heroes of that day. About men who weathered the storms and crossed the ocean to "liberate" Indigenous people from their natural paradise. They brought "gifts of disease" on their breath and in their bags.

That version of history was not taught to us. We need to know our own history and all the true stories that are still to be taught.

No surprise that when we grew up there was not much that we knew and little to share with the young ones gathered around us. A little calypso and limbo and a trip to a museum that seemed to be curated in a hurry, with few new items to show over the years. It appears that our leaders lack the commitment to preserve our history and to teach it to our young.

I admit that the affairs of state will tax our leaders and constrain them to address other matters of grave importance essential to our survival, like the economy and crime. But the problems are intertwined over time. What we teach will help us to resolve our problems and reach our goals of success.

It is unfortunate that after so many years no significant place has been found in the curriculum for teaching history from primary to secondary level. I have learned that there are a few topics of interest that are being taught in the social studies curriculum of the education system, but there is still need for a dedicated subject on the history of our communities and our nation.

In 2012 I served as the author and chairperson for the Awards for Christian Excellence. It was a project hosted by the TT Evangelical Council and the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship. The historic event was held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts and featured the recognition of 150 members of society who had contributed significantly to the nation’s development.

The event was a success, but we were challenged with limited information on some of the award recipients. Their history was known, but not well documented in the Christian community.

We understand that not everyone is passionate about their personal history, but collectively we need to know and tell the stories of our past. Some people migrate and contribute to the appreciation of the histories of other countries. Some may even know more about their adopted countries than their homeland. Our leaders are culpable for not inculcating the teaching of our history in our schools.

As a student it was sad to learn of my country’s history only when I got to tertiary level at university, from lecturers like the late Dr Brinsley Samaroo, Dr James Millette and others. The university programmes revealed to me just how wide the gap was in our system.

After these many years, I am still discovering the things that I should have been taught at primary school. The authors are few. The information is sparse. Much of our history has already been lost. Only a few programmes and projects are in place to encourage or support the passion for our history.

There must be a greater sense of urgency by the authorities to teach history to our students. There has not been a national scholarship in history among our extending list of awards. In 2023, a total of 100 scholarships were awarded which included the modern studies category, with its grouping of geography, sociology and philosophy, etc. Only nine modern studies awards were presented out of 100 recipients. The important subject of our history has not met the criteria for inclusion as a separate award. This imbalance needs to be addressed.

The Government was relevant in recognising the gap that existed and making the important pronouncement in Parliament. But now there must be some consistency in following up on the talk. There is still a need to implement a comprehensive history programme in the curriculum of our education system. It’s about time we taught our children the true history of our country.