New low in the country

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: We have certainly reached a low, despicable point in our nation’s history when our children are so regularly and callously murdered in broad daylight, criminals are not caught, and the Government says and does nothing, acting as though everything is alright.

This is absolutely unacceptable. Why isn’t Keith Rowley attending crime talks with the Leader of Opposition? Why is Fitzgerald Hinds still Minister of National Security?

As citizens, we need to stand up and demand action from our leaders. Our very lives, and those of our children, depend on it.

I thank the Leader of the Opposition for giving citizens a chance to contribute to and participate in anti-crime discussions so that we can have some sense of hope that our future in TT can be radically different, and better.

We cannot continue as we have been.

DARREN GARNER

via e-mail