Kamil Pooran puts Preysal to the sword with 177

QPCC batsman Jyd Goolie plays a shot against Marchin Patriots in a TTCB National League premiership match at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on Friday. - Angelo Marcelle

OPENER Kamil Pooran was in a hurry, blazing a century to place Central Sports in a strong position against Preysal after day one, in round four of the TT Cricket Board National League premiership competition at the Invaders Ground in Felicity, on March 1.

Pooran's 177 off only 118 balls propelled Central Sports to a commanding 265/2 after 39 overs, a lead of 171 runs on first innings at the close of play.

He was in a destructive mood, cracking 17 fours and 11 sixes in his innings. Keagan Simmons also played shots, scoring 74 off 88 balls (nine fours, one six) before being dismissed. The opening partnership between Pooran and Simmons was worth 234.

Kjorn Ottley (six) and Akshaya Persad (four) are the not out batsmen at the crease.

Earlier in the day's play, which started at 1 pm, Central Sports dismissed Preysal for 94. Barbadian medium pacer Roshon Primus did the bulk of the damage, grabbing 5/37 in six overs. TT Red Force medium pacer Terrance Hinds was also among the wickets, taking 2/25 in six.

At the Wilson Road Recreation Ground in Penal, Mario Belcon ended on 126 not out to steer Merry Boys to 218/6 at stumps batting first against FC Clarke Road. Belcon struck 14 fours in his 203-ball knock. Spinner Ahkeel Mollon has 5/58 in 21 overs for Clarke Road.

All the matches continue March 2 from 10 am.

Summarised Scores:

PREYSAL 94 (Te-Shawn Alleyne 28 not out; Roshon Primus 5/37, Terrance Hinds 2/25) vs CENTRAL SPORTS 265/2 (Kamil Pooran 177, Keagan Simmons 74).

QUEEN'S PARK 215/5 (Jyd Goolie 66, Tion Webster 57, Amir Jangoo 56 not out; Richie Looknauth 2/35) vs BESS MOTORS MARCHIN PATRIOTS.

MERRY BOYS 218/6 (Mario Belcon 126 not out, Philton Williams 23; Ahkeel Mollon 5/58) vs FC CLARKE ROAD.

PROFILBAU VICTORIA UNITED 141 vs POWERGEN 30/3.