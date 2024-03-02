Japanese embassy celebrates emperor's birthday

Japanese ambassador Yutaka Matsubara and Senator Dr Amery Browne, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs perform a Kagami Biraki Ceremony (Sake Barrel Breaking) at the Emperor of Japan's birthday reception, held at the Ambassador's St Clair residence on February 23. -

Ambassador of Japan Yutaka Matsubara and his wife hosted a reception to celebrate the birthday of the Emperor of Japan at their St Clair residence on February 23.

The reception began with the Trinidad and Tobago national anthem performed on the steelpan by students of the University of TT, followed by the Japanese anthem played on the flute and steelpan by Japanese nationals Sayori Imai and Takahiro Hara, and speeches from Matsubara and Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne.

Matsubara said 2024 is significant for him, as it marks the third year of his tenure in TT. He said he thoroughly enjoyed the start of 2024, as he was able to fully participate in the two-day Carnival parade and his first J’Ouvert.

He said Japan and TT have excellent co-operative ties based on shared universal values such as democracy, the rule of law and a market economy.

This year, he said, will mark Japan’s and TT’s 60th anniversary of established diplomatic relations, and he believes relations between the two would greatly benefit from expanding friendly ties in a wide range of areas, including economic relations, education, culture, and by enhancing engagement through strengthening people-to-people exchanges.

He also shared some of the embassy’s plans for the celebrations – a Japanese animation lecture in March; a Jiutamai performance and workshop in May; Japan Culture Week, which will include traditional Japanese theatre known as Kabuki, and taiko drumming at Queen’s Hall in September; and an exhibition of contemporary artwork crafted from wood.

Browne said TT continues to benefit from technical co-operation through training and expertise by the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA), people-to-people exchanges such as the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme, the MEXT Scholarship Programme, and the Juntos!! Japan – Latin America and the Caribbean Exchange programme.

Browne said his ministry was illuminated that night in red and white – the colours of the Japanese flag – in honour of the emperor.

After the speeches, Matsubara and Browne performed a ceremony for special occasions, which involves hammering open a wooden barrel containing sake. This tradition, known as Kagami Biraki, is usually observed at weddings, sporting events and celebrations.

During the reception, guests were treated to activities showcasing Japanese culture including sake-tasting, Japanese cuisine, and short videos presenting various cultural aspects of Japan.

The embassy’s economic co-operation section offered fish cuisine to underscore the safety, efficiency and high quality of Japan’s aquaculture production. The station offered two types of grilled Japanese yellow tail and scallops to guests.

Bonsai displays were on show throughout the reception area, courtesy of the Bonsai society of TT.