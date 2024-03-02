Genevierve Hadeed elected president of Syrian Lebanese Women’s Association

The 2024/25 Syrian Lebanese Women’s Association committee, from left Gabriella Azar, Tatiana Sabga, Anna Aboud, Amy Ferguson, Nicola Sabga, Jacqueline Aboud, Genevierve Hadeed, Michelle Hadeed, Rosemarie Abed, Josephine Zakour, Elizabeth George, Linda Hadeed, Alicia Chamely. (Missing Kathrine Moses) -

Genevierve Hadeed was recently elected to serve as president of the Syrian Lebanese Women’s Association at its annual general elections.

Hadeed has served on the association for the past six consecutive years, having held the positions of cultural chairperson, social chairperson, corresponding secretary and for the last two years, vice president. She will replace Josephine Zakour, who served as president for the last four years.

In a release, Hadeed said she and the committee members stand ready and prepared to assist those citizens of Trinidad and Tobago who require help.

“Our give and reach over the years has multiplied. We are thankful for the support and generosity from all members of the Syrian Lebanese Women’s Association, families and friends of the association and supporting citizens of Trinidad and Tobago,” Hadeed said.

Historically, helping the disadvantaged in society has been a key area of outreach for the association. It distributes 54 monthly food hampers to numerous people and charities across Trinidad and Tobago. In 2023, its annual Christmas hamper project comprised of 1,800 food hampers packed over two days by members of the association and their friends, and distributed islandwide.

Hadeed said the association is also committed to playing a significant role in the education of primary, secondary and tertiary school students in Trinidad.

"Our annual Backpack Project provided 160 backpacks filled with stationery and other school supplies towards this cause."

She said in 2020, the association responded to the covid19 pandemic, with the sewing and distribution of masks, providing meals to staff at the Ministry of Health and the covid-designated hospitals, and also providing hampers to those most in need.

Hadeed and her committee have big plans ahead. They look forward to providing a sisterhood to their members and continuing to work and serve this nation for the coming year.