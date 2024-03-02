Eggxtra, eggxtra

French toast (Pixabay) -

Eggs are one of my favourite foods and I am guilty of consuming many eggs per week.

They provide energy at breakfast, and make light and delicious lunches or dinners when time is of the essence.

Not only are they versatile and sustaining they are powerhouses of nutrition. Eggs contain Vitamins A, B, B12, B6, B2, D, E, and K they also provide us with 22 per cent RDA of selenium, and also contain, folate, phosphorous, calcium and zinc.

One egg contains only 77 calories, 6 grams protein and 5 grams healthy fats. They also contain the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin – necessary for healthy eyes.

They are pretty much natures perfect food, and in today’s challenging times, they are economical, easy to prepare, go with almost any food and taste awesome.

Remember they are what makes a classic cake light and airy, they are responsible for luscious fluffy meringues, and what else can give more satisfaction than a poached egg that shimmers lightly in a heady ramen broth!

So, go ahead and have eggs instead!

Potato rosemary frittata

2 tbs olive oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

6 eggs, beaten with salt and pepper

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tbs chopped rosemary

Heat oil in a non-stick frying pan.

Add garlic and onion, sauté until fragrant, add potatoes and stir.

Add a small amount of water, lower heat and cover.

Cook for about 6 minutes until potatoes are cooked.

Remove from pan.

Add a little more oil, heat pan and then pour in eggs.

Disturb with a wooden spoon or fork just until mixture sets.

Preheat oven grill or broiler.

Spread potato mixture over the top.

Sprinkle on rosemary and Parmesan.

Place under broiler, watch carefully and remove when puffed and golden, about 5 minutes.

Serve hot.

Serves 4

Shakshuka

2 tbs olive oil

1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced

¼ tsp salt, more to taste

freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp ground cumin

8 very ripe tomatoes peeled and chopped or canned will do undrained

1 tbs tomato paste

1 tbs harissa paste

6 eggs

½ cup Greek unflavoured yoghurt

⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese optional

¼ cup fresh parsley leaves, chopped

Toasted bread, for serving

Heat the oil over medium heat in a 12-inch skillet.

Add red pepper, salt, and several grinds of fresh pepper and cook until the pepper is soft.

Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the salt, black pepper, cumin, and tomatoes, stir and let cook for about 30 seconds, then add tomato and harissa paste. Simmer for 15 minutes until the sauce is thickened. Stir taste and adjust seasonings, mixture should be thick but not dry.

Crack in the eggs. Cover and cook until the eggs are set, 5 to 8 minutes. The timing will depend on how runny you like your egg yolks.

Sprinkle with the feta if using and the chopped parsley.

Serve with dollops of yoghurt and toasted bread for scooping.

Fabulous banana stuffed French toast

2 firm, ripe bananas

¾ cup full cream milk

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp freshly grated nutmeg

8 slices whole wheat bread

2 tbs unsalted butter or light oil like coconut oil

Icing sugar for dusting

Cut bananas into ¼-inch-thick slices.

In a bowl whisk together milk, eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Arrange bread in a shallow dish, pour the egg mixture over top and turn slices. You want them to be completely soaked but not soggy.

Remove slices to a large plate, then arrange the banana slices on 4 of the slices, cover with the balance of the slices and gently press down.

In a 12-inch non-stick skillet or frying pan melt butter or heat oil. Add one banana sandwich wait a bit, shift and add another. Pan fry for a few minutes until golden, flip and cook for about 5 minutes more. Remove and repeat with the other two sandwiches.

Place on paper towels, then move to a clean chopping board and slice in two on the diagonal.

Dust with icing sugar and drizzle with honey or syrup to serve. Serve warm.

Makes 4

