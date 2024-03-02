Congrats to All Stars

Massy Trinidad All Stars performs at the BPTT Panorama 2024 Panorama Large Conventional Bands final at the Queen's Park Savannah on February 10. All Stars tied with bp Renegades for first place. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to Massy Trinidad All Stars for chalking up its 11th National Panorama success. The Duke Street, Port of Spain, steel orchestra played a wonderful arrangement of Olatunji’s Inventor and was declared joint winner with bpTT Renegades.

This outstanding steel orchestra is perhaps one of the few steelbands that tries to keep steelband music alive on Carnival days and its very popular sailor mas is quite evident of this.

The other steelbands in the North seems only interested in participating in the Panorama competitions. If I am wrong can somebody please correct me?

So, once again my congratulations to All Stars.

KELVIN LA ROCHE

St James