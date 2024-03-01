O'Neil shoots UTC past Police in All Sectors Netball

TTPost GS Diamond Baptiste catches a rebound from a miss by team mate GA Renee Mushington inside the circle as Defense Force GK Shamika Phillip looks on in their Courts All-Sectors Netball League Championship Division fixture last Saturday. TTPost won the fixture 22-20. - Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

AKIELA O'Neil led the way for Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) netball team when action in the Courts All Sectors Netball tournament continued at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua on February 29.

Goal shooter O'Neil completed 30 of 43 attempts to help lead UTC to a comfortable 41-26 win over Police in the championship division. Melissa Thomas tried her best to keep Police in the contest, converting 15 of her 25 shots.

Two matches were also held in the alternative division, a lower division in the tournament. Police Netball Youth Club (PNYC) were no match for University of the West Indies, as the latter came away with a crushing 33-10 win, after goal shooter Maikea Bramble finished an efficient 25 of her 27 attempts. PYNC's goal attack Nathalia Martinez was the top scorer for her team, netting nine of 17 shots.

In the other match, University of the Southern Caribbean eased past Police 28-13.

The league will continue on March 2.

March 2 fixtures:

Alternative Division

Defence Force vs UTC, 11 am

Police vs UWI, 11.50 am

Championship Division

UTC vs TT Post, 12.45 pm

Bermudez vs PNYC, 2 pm

Defence Force vs MIC, 4.30 pm

Premiership Division

Police vs MIC, 5.45 pm

UTT vs Defence Force, 7 pm