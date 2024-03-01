Narine, Simmons drafted for Dream11 Bago T10

Sunil Narine -

Former West Indies players Sunil Narine and Lendl Simmons were drafted on February 27 for the second edition of the Dream11 Bago T10 Blast, which bowls off at the Shaw Park Recreational Ground from March 21-April 5. The draft was held at the conference room of the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection in Scarborough.

Mystery spinner Narine, 35, was selected by the Mt Irvine Surfers, while Simmons, 39, was snapped up by Store Bay Snorkelers. Simmons cracked a half-century for Central Sports in the TTCB National League premiership last weekend.

Vincentians Dillon Thomas and Shamran Hooper were drafted by Store Bay Snorkelers and Pirate’s Bay Raiders respectively, and Bajan Rhyson Williams to the King’s Bay Royals.

Prior to the draft, each of the six franchises retained seven players, inclusive of four players not from Tobago and three Tobago-based players. On draft day, an additional seven players, four Tobago-based players, and three players not from Tobago completed the roster for the franchises.

Last season’s beaten finalist, Pirate’s Bay Raiders, retained hard-hitting opening batsman Evin Lewis. West Indies Emerging Player standout Joshua James, Jayden Kent, Navin Stewart, and Ancil Nedd were among several top Tobago players selected or retained.

A total of 171 players from Tobago, Trinidad, and around the region registered for the tournament. Once again, the franchises will compete for a winning purse of $100,000. Second place will take home $50,000, while third place will pocket $30,000.

No Man’s Land Explorers won the inaugural tournament, defeating Pirate’s Bay Raiders in the finals. The tournament will be streamed to over 145 million people worldwide.

TEAMS

King's Bay Royals: Olando James, Jahron Alfred, Deems Baird, Kristopher Ramsaran, Liam Mamcham, Kyle Ramdoo, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Mikkel Govia, Rhyson Williams, Zachary Seiwah, Kwani Thomas, Aalon Reid, Clinton Brooks, Theo Bruce.

Pirate's Bay Raiders: Evin Lewis, Marlon Richards, Christian Thurton, Shaman Hooper, Navin Stewart, Shaquille Duncan, Xavair Reid, Christopher Vincent, Derone Davis, Daniel Holder, Josh Telemaque, Simmons Peters, Duane Murray, Quinton Brooks.

Mt. Irvine Surfers: Ancil Nedd, Selvin Duncan, Kieshawn Dillon, Kirstan Kallicharan, Cephas Cooper, Justyn Gangoo, Shatrughan Rambaran, Sunil Narine, Sachin Seecharan, Philton Williams, Akel Quashie, Ashaughn Pierre, Kerry Cordner, Kineil Boucher.

No Man's Land Explorers: Shakeel Johnson, Ako George, Keil Ross, Aaron Alfred, Keon Isaac, Dexter Sween, Chadeon Raymond, Navin Bidaisee, Anderson Mahase, Brandon Ramdial, Leron Lezama, Kevon Samuel, Andy Davis, Ajani Alleyne.

Pigeon Point Skiers: Jayden Kent, Joshua Yorke, Adrian Alexander, Mbeki Joseph, Akeil Cooper, Daron Cruickshank, Leonardo Julien, Shaaron Lewis, Jesse Bootan, Aaron Nanan, Brandon Melville, Donavan Roberts, Desroy Ferguson, Daveon Shanghie.

Store Bay Snorkelers: Joshua James, Kelon Lynch, Anthony Providence, Daniel Williams, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Dillon Douglas, Terrence Hinds, Tion Webster, Justin Joseph, Lendl Simmons, Dejourn Charles, Dario Melville, Ato James, Michael Ramdass.