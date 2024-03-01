Kraken, Extreme Measures shine at regatta opener

Pum Pum Conqueror competes in the G class of the TT Power Boat Association regatta one at Casters Cove, Chaguaramas, on February 25. - Photo by Ronald Daniel

Kraken, Pum Pum Conqueror and Extreme Measures were among the triumphant teams when the Trinidad and Tobago Powerboat Association (TTPA) held the first regatta of its 2024 National Championship Series at Casters Cove in Chaguaramas over the weekend.

As the various teams begin preparation for the 56th staging of the popular Trinidad and Tobago Great Race on August 17, they tested the power of their engines off Trinidad's west coast.

In the Spec class, Kraken amassed a total of 1,320 points to steer clear of team Pandemic who grabbed second spot with a total of 1,310 points. Ballistic (1,250 points) and S-Kapade (1,060 points) finished in third and fourth respectively.

In the 70 mph F class, the Extreme Measures team held off Jesus is Coming to claim top spot. Extreme Measures tallied 1,320 points, with Jesus is Coming racking up 1,020 points.

In the 50 mph H class, the Mini Me team (880 points) proved far too powerful and mighty for team Thanos (210 points) as they pulled away for a massive win.

In the 95 mph D class, team Tyrant was the only powerboat brave enough to grace the waters and they racked up 1,240 points in their completion of the course.

In the 60 mph G class, the experienced Pum Pum Conqueror team was also the lone participant in their category and they also accumulated 1,240 points in the course.

The TTPA's second regatta in the championship series will be held on March 24.