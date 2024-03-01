Jamaican consultancy firm opens office in Port of Spain

Duane Lue-Fung, TGL executive chairman, left; Randall Karim, permanent secretary MTI; Sekou Alleyne, president of InvesTT; Mark Edgehill, president of TTCSI ; and Paul Bryan, TGL regional sales director, at the launch ceremony on February 29. - Photo courtesy Ryan Hamilton-Davis

JAMAICAN SALES education and consultancy firm Think Grow Lead (TGL's) executive chairman, Duane Lue-Fung, has said his company wants to be of great significance to Trinidad and Tobago.

He was speaking at TGL's launch ceremony at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on Thursday.

Lue-Fung said he wants people to see the healthy contributions TGL can make to their lives by increasing profitability and improving the wider economy.

“We want when people talk about the TGL story, they say, 'I love that company,'" he said.

TGL is a school for training sales professionals which aims to equip entrepreneurs and professionals in the industry with the skills and attitude to increase their performance.

“In 2015, I got a call from Lue-Fung and he shared with me the idea of sales training,” said regional sales director Paul Bryan. “A lawyer goes to law school, a doctor goes to medical school, an engineer goes to university – but where does a sales professional go to be a worthy sales professional?”

TGL has operated across the region and is now establishing offices in Trinidad and Tobago. Its office is at One Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain.

Acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Randall Karim said it was refreshing to see a Caribbean company contribute to innovation in sales and business.

“Your launch in our services sector is especially encouraging for the business community, which is no doubt poised to benefit from your unique services. We all know that in today’s rapidly growing business landscape, where change is the cornerstone of success, consistently developing business solutions is not just a strategic choice, but a catalyst for cultivating a culture of innovation in a company,” he said.

InvesTT partnered with TGL to set up its offices in Trinidad and Tobago.

In his remarks, InvesTT president Sekou Alleyne said in the past three years, InvesTT had been able to deliver about $1.5 billion in investments, 25 per cent of which came from the manufacturing sector.