IDA: Tobago must have seat on National Security Council

Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus -

INNOVATIVE Democratic Alliance (IDA) political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus believes Tobago must be represented on the National Security Council.

Saying there was need for a lawful and comprehensive approach to tackling Tobago’s security challenges, she recalled the proposed solution put forward by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to set up a safety committee to address crime on the island.

But she believes Tobago's inclusion on the National Security Council should be regarded as “a constitutional right and a crucial step towards ensuring the island's safety and security.

“Given the urgency of this matter and the pending revision of the Constitution, informal arrangements can be made in the interest of national security and by extension the security of Tobago."

She said in a statement on February 28 that the issue should be discussed with the central government.

The council is headed by the Prime Minister.

Tsoiafatt Angus believes Tobago’s representation on the council will give workability to the success of the safety committee.