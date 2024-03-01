Fight Night 33 kickboxing showdown in Couva

TT's Darnell Sinaswee, left, will fight Venezuelan Guillermo Salazar at Fight Night 33 - Central Showdown on March 2. -

TEN kickboxing bouts are on the card for Fight Night 33 – Central Showdown, which gets under way on March 2, at 7pm, at the Couva South Multi-purpose Hall.

The event is being hosted by Fine Line Fight Factory and promises an action-packed evening.

Fine Line Fight Factory's Prince Lee Isidore told Newsday on March 1, "It's gonna be very exciting bouts with the main event being a lot of fireworks, The build-up has been real good. It's a young fighter coming up against a veteran."

The main event will feature Prodigy Fight and Fitness' Davin Sinaswee, 36, against Joshua Garcia, 26, of Rough House Training Centre, in a super welterweight clash.

There will be two co-main events, which will be international fights.

Guillermo Salazar from Team Miguel of Venezuela will be going up against Trinidad and Tobago's Darnell Sinaswee of Prodigy Fight and Fitness. The latter is known as a relentless, stalking fighter and promised a TKO finish.

Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago's hard-hitting Med Charles, known for his devastating combinations, will be looking to make quick work of his Venezuelan opponent, Michael lzinory, in the other co-main event.

Making their debuts on the undercard will be youngsters Kozo Martin and J'Quan Johnson.

Lijer Hem Lee (Fine Line) will be taking on Joshua Besson (HITTFITT) in another bout.

There will also be a live performance from a guest artiste.

Tickets cost $150.