Agriculture Minister: 2023-2024 hunting season is closed

Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Kazim Hosein has announced that the 2023-2024 hunting season closed as of February 29.

People have until March 31 to dispose of game-animal carcasses (wild meat) from their property and/or possession.

A statement from the minister on March 1 reiterated his determination to preserve the country's ecological balance.

It quoted him as saying, "I am deeply committed to safeguarding our precious wildlife and preserving their habitats for present and future generations. We must recognise the critical importance of ensuring the sustainability of our diverse ecosystems."

Hosein urged people to follow the regulations set on the season’s closure.

"These regulations are not mere guidelines but essential safeguards to protect our environment and the well-being of our invaluable wildlife," he said.

The ministry is asking the public to refrain from hunting during the closed season, as offenders could face a fine of $100,000, as amended by Legal Notice 275 of 2020.

The ministry reminded the public that holders of hunting permits bought for the 2023-2024 season must submit data return forms on or before May 31.

Those who fail to comply face a summary conviction of $5,000 per form.

Holders can submit the forms to the district revenue offices in Tunapuna and Chaguanas, as well as the Department of Natural Resources and Forestry, Milshirv Administrative Complex in Tobago.

People can also submit them to the forestry divisions at Long Circular Road in St James, Balisier Avenue in Pleasantville and Sangre Grande, as well as the forestry office in Rio Claro.

The season opened on October 1 last year.