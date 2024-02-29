Yavniel Yatali, Kezia Crooks raise bar at National Powerlifting champs

Yavniel Yatali lifts his way to the men’s 2024 National Powerlifting championship title at Urban Fitness gym in Trincity. - Photo courtesy TTPF

Yavniel Yatali and Kezia Crooks emerged as the overall winners in the respective male and female categories when the Trinidad and Tobago Powerlifting Federation (TTPF) held the 2024 National Powerlifting championship at the Urban Fitness gym in Trincity over the weekend.

In the open division, Yatali flexed his muscles to top the field with a total lift of 845 kgs/1,832.89 lbs. Yatali earned 101.12 International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) points with his performance, which "left spectators in awe as he effortlessly conquered each lift," a release from the TTPF said.

Crooks showed her prowess to claim the women's title, when she lifted a total of 475 kgs/1,047 lbs and racked up 95.12 IPF points en route to securing the crown.

In the junior division, "an incredible display of talent from young powerlifters" was spearheaded by the powerfully built Joseph Josiah McDonald, who topped the men's field with a total lift of 812.5 kgs/1,791 lbs as he accumulated 96.28 IPF points.

On the women's side, Genesis Prescod powered her way to the junior crown with an overall lift of 377 kgs /832 lbs – earning her a total of 78.92 IPF points.

The sub junior division, which is designed to highlight upcoming and promising talent for future powerlifting competitions, featured two participants. Despite his best efforts, 15-year-old Naeem Ali Bidar, the youngest participant at the national championship, finished second-best in his battle with Aidan Maharaj, who had an overall lift of 467.5 kgs/1,031 lbs. Ali Bidar lifted a total of 362.5 kgs/799 lbs.

In the masters division, which features powerlifters over 40, TTPF president Adrian Brown showed off his capabilities with an overall lift of 665 kgs/1,466 lbs to top the men's category.

Arlene Spooner-Taitt took the top spot in the women's masters class with a total lift of 312.5 kgs/688.75 lbs.