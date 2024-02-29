UWI's Old Yard creates Year of Blue

Blue devils perform at DCFA's Old Yard. -

True to this year’s theme Year of the Blue, The UWI Department of Creative and Festival Arts (DCFA)’s The Old Yard presented scintillating performances celebrating the traditions of blue carnival culture.

Soca icon Austin "SuperBlue" Lyons proved he's far from retirement as he set The Old Yard ablaze with his electrifying hits, delighting crowds of both children and adults. His performance, alongside the fascinating antics of the DCFA’s "homegrown"blue devils followed by the iconic Paramin Blue Devils and other Carnival characters, was the highlight of The Old Yard 2024, said a media release.

This annual celebration of Carnival's traditional masquerade and heritage, held on February 4, the Global Campus Quadrangle at Gordon Street, St Augustine, transformed the space into a haven of rich Carnival tradition.

Amidst the vibrant celebrations, attendees were transported to the era of the barrack yard, where traditional masquerade characters spilled onto the gayelle to revel in the Carnival spirit and interact with members of the audience. As is the custom, the event celebrated an array of traditional Carnival characters, including gorillas, moko jumbies, jab jabs, and more. Additionally, The Old Yard presented opportunities for patrons to shop for local arts and crafts, the release said.

Amidst the vibrant festivities, tourists and locals alike were captivated by the traditional mas, a spectacle that offered a dive into TT's rich carnival history. The event resonated deeply with elder attendees, who cherished the opportunity to journey back through time, rekindling childhood memories. 'It was like stepping back in time and transported me back to the carefree days of my childhood. It took me right back to the many happy memories,’ shared one patron, her eyes lit up with the joy. Meanwhile, the younger crowd ventured closer, daring to interact with the characters, bridging the gap between generations through the global language of Carnival.

The Old Yard 2024 transcends being a Carnival event; it represents The university’s commitment to preserving Carnival arts and cultural heritage and passing it on to the next generation, the release said.

The DCFA extends its gratitude to all patrons and sponsors of the event that showcases the importance of arts and cultural practice within the university community and the wider region.