Stand your ground, Aunty Kamla

HAPPIER TIMES: UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and NTA leader Gary Griffith at a joint meeting at the SWWTU Hall on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on July 19, 2023. The parties had announced an alliance heading into the local government election. - File photo

THE EDITOR: Kamla Persad-Bissessar is damn right, she must stand her ground.

I really saw the news in the media that the NTA is seeking nominations for all 41 seats and it seemed a bit odd since the NTA and the UNC indicated they would join forces for the next general election.

History has taught us that when ANR Robinson won the two Tobago seats despite Panday having 18 seats in Trinidad, Robinson told himself he was prime minister. And Gary really and truly wants to be prime minister.

It was because of the UNC, that the NTA got an alderman in a PNM-controlled corporation. The UNC helped the NTA at the local government election polls.

She could have easily put a UNC alderman there knowing that Gary and the NTA is “for the west” and that legally wouldn’t have been an issue because they contested the election as a coalition.

Outstanding national servant and phenomenal commissioner of police, I would love to have Griffith as Minister of National Security but Kamla has to put her foot down.

This is what happens when you’re too nice, people will take advantage of you.

Other parties have to pull their weight. During the PP, all the hype surrounding the COP, they rode the back of the UNC. Where are they now? I agree with Jearlean John: the UNC could more than win an election on their own, and we must go alone in these rounds.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar is the boss here, she has shown once again that she has the strength and political fortitude to take another betrayal if it means standing up for her party and her supporters.

The party must come first. There is no such thing as country before party. Putting the party first means the country will be first also. It really is sad, a bit painful but the true colours have to be shown now rather than when the UNC takes office.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas