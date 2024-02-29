SSCL Star of the Week – Justin Jagessar delivers with 120 in big match for Pres

NEWSDAY continues to focus on the future of cricket in TT. Every Friday, a player in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership 50-over competition will be profiled as the SSCL Star of the Week.

They say big players step up in big games, and in round seven on Tuesday, Justin Jagessar stepped up for Presentation College, Chaguanas against Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College. The match was keenly anticipated, as before the match Pres were in first place in the standings, followed by Vishnu Boys’.

Jagessar, who opened the batting, struck 120 to propel Presentation to a competitive 225 all out in 49.3 overs. Jagessar belted 13 fours and three sixes in his innings.

Fellow opener Cristiano Ramnanan only scored 21, but it was a valuable knock as he supported Jagessar against two quality Vishnu fast bowlers in the early stage of the innings.

In response, Vishnu could only muster 85 all out in 28 overs as Presentation maintained their position at the top of the standings with a 140-run victory.

Presentation played the match on their school ground, with students and teachers showing their support when they had a break from classes.

Newsday spoke to Jagessar about his knock, which helped Presentation move closer to the league title with two rounds remaining.

How did it feel to score a century in such an important fixture?

My century felt really good knowing that I made it in a crucial game, as Vishnu was one of the stronger teams in the tournament.

Did you feel pressure to perform, knowing that quality batsmen Fareez Ali and Jaden Joseph were injured and could not play on Tuesday?

I didn’t feel any pressure per se, but I know I had to step up, as two of our main in-form batters were injured.

Cristiano Ramnanan and yourself did well against the opening Vishnu bowlers. How crucial was that opening partnership in setting up the Pres total?

It was very important that we had a good start and a solid partnership at the top, (but) I still felt that we could have scored a little quicker.

But the partnership was important so that we could’ve set up the game for the players to come in, so that they wouldn’t feel any pressure to score quickly and would be able to bat freely.

What will it mean if Presentation win the title?

It would mean everything for us and the whole school, as we haven’t won the title in years, and also it will show that all our pre-season training and hard work paid off.

What do you think of the support from the students and teachers this season, especially at home games for Pres?

I think that the support was amazing from everyone in school. They cheer us on each game, and their support means the most to us, as it helps motivate us to perform well.

Different players have stepped up during this season. Is this the best schools team you have been a part of?

Well, I have been in Pres since Form one, and this Pres team is probably the best that I have played in. The guys are eager to win, (we) motivate and support each other no matter what is the outcome.