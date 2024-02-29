Soca Warrior ‘Natty’: Jamaica friendly a good test for TT

TT’s Alvin Jones (front) leads a group of players during a national senior men’s fooball team training session, on Wednesday, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella. - TTFA Media

Attacking midfielder Nathaniel James hailed Trinidad and Tobago’s two practice matches against Jamaica as good preparation ahead of their March 24 single-game playoff against Canada, in which the winner qualifies for the 2024 Copa America.

The Soca Warriors host a locally based Reggae Boyz outfit at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on Friday, from 3pm, and at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar on Sunday, from 4pm.

Both matches serve as preparation ahead of the anticipated Canada clash.

James, 19, plies his trade in the Jamaican top-flight with Mount Pleasant FC, and said the visitors have a worthy crop of players, who will prove a good test for TT.

“They (Jamaica) are a good opponent. They are a quality team even though it’s local players. I play in their league and I think a lot of them have good quality so it’s good preparation for us to play against them. I feel good about it,” he said, after a training session at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on Thursday.

With the J-League currently on a break, TT’s Jamaica-based trio of James, midfielder Kaile Auvray and defender Josiah Trimmingham returned home for the two practice matches.

Soca Warriors head coach Angus Eve announced the 26-man squad on Wednesday, which also included some new faces to the setup.

Among them are two new foreign-based recruits – Canadian League One midfielder Kai Garvey (Simcoe County Rovers FC) and English League Two forward Justin Obikwu (Coventry City).

Uncapped players such as Under-20 forward Michael Chaves (QPCC), Shervohnez Hamilton (Club Sando), Rhondel Gibson (Eagles FC), Liam Burns (AC Port of Spain) and Kai Moos (Club Sando) were also selected.

The remaining players all hail from the TTPFL tier one and includes regulars such as Duane Muckette, John-Paul Rochford, Nathaniel Garcia, Michel Poon Angeron, Denzil Smith and Christopher Biggette among others.

TT Squad

Goalkeepers – Denzil Smith (Club Sando), Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Christopher Biggette (Defence Force)

Defenders – Alvin Jones (Police FC), Jamal Jack (Club Sando), Justin Garcia (Defence Force), Robert Primus (Police FC), Josiah Trimmingham (Montego Bay FC), Shervohnez Hamilton (Club Sando), Ross Russell Jr (La Horquetta Rangers)

Midfielders – Duane Muckette (AC PoS), John-Paul Rochford (ACPoS), Justin Sadoo (Defence Force), Kaile Auvrau (Mount Pleasant), Kai Moos (Club Sando), Kevon Goddard (Defence Force), Liam Burns (AC PoS), Nathaniel Garcia (Defence Force), Michel Poon Angeron (AC PoS), Kai Garvey (Simcoe County Rovers), Rhondel Gibson (Club Sando), Kaihim Thomas (Defence Force)

Forwards – Nathaniel James (Mount Pleasant), Jem Gordon (1976 Phoenix FC), Justin Obikwu (Coventry City), Michael Chaves (QPCC)