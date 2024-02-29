Scotiabank Write Away! 2023 Non-Fiction Series comes to a close.

Torique Haynes, left, and Sharona Constantine of Siparia West Secondary School at a Write Away workshop. -

The Scotiabank Write Away! 2023 Non-Fiction Series has drawn to a close, leaving behind a rich repository of resources for young writers across TT.

Launched in May 2023, the project engaged participants with its innovative approach to enhancing critical skills in reading and writing non-fiction, setting a high standard for educational initiatives in the region, said media release.

The series, which featured a digital package comprising five engaging videos and a comprehensive student workbook, was a resounding success.

Despite initial challenges with technology in some schools, the programme saw an impressive turnout, with over 470 students registering for the workshops and almost 300 actively participating.

The workshops, conducted by the faculty of The Ken Gordon School of Communication, Creative and Digital Media, COSTAATT, provided students with valuable insights and practical skills to excel in their personal lives and future professional careers.

Shabbana Ali from Williamsville West Secondary School, said, “The videos positively impacted us as we were able to relate well to the content. They were highly interactive and piqued our interests from the very beginning.”

Zohara Ali, English language and literature teacher at the Siparia West Secondary School, emphasised the advantages of attending the workshops, highlighting the structured platform they provided for refining writing skills, fostering creativity, and encouraging peer collaboration.

The project included internship opportunities for students, providing them with invaluable real-world experience.

Students like Merilyah Harper from Williamsville West Secondary School benefited greatly from these opportunities, gaining firsthand experience of the daily operations of a media house, the release said.

As the Scotiabank Write Away! Project enters its fourth year, the Bocas Lit Fest intends to build on the success of the programming.

According to Melvina Hazard, children’s programme manager at the Bocas Lit Fest, “the project team is already hard at work planning an even more engaging and impactful series for 2024. With new challenges and opportunities on the horizon, we always aim to continue nurturing young writers and preparing them for life beyond school.”

The Scotiabank Write Away! Non Fiction Series 2023, including the digital package and workshop content, will remain accessible on the Bocas Lit Fest's YouTube channel for further viewing.